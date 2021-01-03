STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
73-year-old BJP leader Kulamani Baral murdered in Mahanga

Tension  ran high in Mahanga following the brutal murder of BJP leader and former block chairman Kulamani Baral in his village Nrutanga over political rivalry on Saturday night.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:06 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

Sources said the 73-year-old had gone out for work and was returning home along with one Dibyasingh Baral (80) on his motorcycle when a group of miscreants, who were waiting half a kilometre from his house, attacked both with sharp weapons. Baral died on the spot.

Kulamani Baral

His associate Dibyasingh who sustained multiple injuries was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.Apart from being elected as sarpanch and panchayat samiti member of Nrutanga panchayat several times, Baral had held Mahanga block chief post from 1997 to 2002. 

A staunch supporter of late Sk Matlub Ali, Baral had left the Congress party and joined BJP few years back. His son Ramakanta Baral is a panchayat samiti member of Nrutanga panchayat. District leaders of both BJP and Congress rushed to Mahanga to protest the murder, while police have been deployed to prevent law and order situation. Condemning the incident, local Congress leader Debendra Sahu and BJP leader Sarada Pradhan demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

