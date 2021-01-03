As doors open for all, devotees descend in Puri, SJTA up for task 

By Express News Service

PURI: As the Srimandir is set to open its doors to public from outside Puri, the pilgrim town has devotees descending from various parts of the State to get darshan of the holy Trinity after a hiatus of 10 months.

Anticipating the footfalls, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) mounted elaborate preparation to facilitate the darshan and is hopeful of increasing the number in the range of 15,000-17,000 in the days to come.

The road for darshan, though, promises to be a long one as devotees will have to go through a 1-km-long barricade starting from Municipal Market chowk and have to show their Covid negative certificate before entry. The administration has installed shoe and mobile stands for free while sun shades have been erected atop the barricades.

Chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar told media persons that efforts are on to increase the daily entry of devotees from 5,000 up to 17,000. He thanked servitors and residents of Puri for their active cooperation in making the process smooth. “We have learnt from the experience of allowing servitor families and Puri residents with a daily limit of 5,000 which went smoothly. This encouraged us to increase the entry of more devotees intending darshan of the Trinity,” Dr Kumar said.

As per the plans, devotees would be allowed in three sessions - 7.30 am to 12 noon, 12.30 pm to 4 pm and 4.30 pm till the shrine is closed. Meanwhile, a large number of pilgrims intending to have darshan have checked into various hotels while Covid testing labs saw a large number of samples for test and delivery.

The devotees have to produce the Covid negative certificate obtained within 48 hours at the gate. Adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure Covid norms are adhered to. Earlier, the temple reopened on December 23 exclusively for families of servitors. Subsequently, from December 26, residents of Puri municipal area were allowed entry till December 31. Temple was closed for January 1 and 2 which see a huge congregation of blessing seekers marking the new year.