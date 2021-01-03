STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

As doors open for all, devotees descend in Puri, SJTA up for task 

The administration has installed shoe and mobile stands for free while sun shades have been erected atop the barricades.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling photographs of the Trinity in front of Srimandir as temple administration imposed restrictions on visitors in Puri on Sunday.

A vendor selling photographs of the Trinity in front of Srimandir. (File Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  As the Srimandir is set to open its doors to public from outside Puri, the pilgrim town has devotees descending from various parts of the State to get darshan of the holy Trinity after a hiatus of 10 months.
Anticipating the footfalls, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) mounted elaborate preparation to facilitate the darshan and is hopeful of increasing the number in the range of 15,000-17,000 in the days to come.

The road for darshan, though, promises to be a long one as devotees will have to go through a 1-km-long barricade starting from Municipal  Market chowk and have to show their Covid negative certificate before  entry. The administration has installed shoe and mobile stands for free while sun shades have been erected atop the barricades.

Chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar told media persons that efforts are on to increase the daily entry of devotees from 5,000 up to 17,000. He thanked servitors and residents of Puri for their active cooperation in making the process smooth. “We have learnt from the experience of allowing servitor families and Puri residents with a daily limit of 5,000 which went smoothly. This encouraged us to increase the entry of more devotees intending darshan of the Trinity,” Dr Kumar said.

As per the plans, devotees would be allowed in three sessions - 7.30 am to 12 noon, 12.30 pm to 4 pm and 4.30 pm till the shrine is closed. Meanwhile, a large number of pilgrims intending to have darshan have checked into various hotels while Covid testing labs saw a large number of samples for test and delivery. 

The devotees have to produce the Covid negative certificate obtained within 48 hours at the gate.  Adequate police personnel have been deployed to ensure Covid norms are adhered to. Earlier, the temple reopened on December 23 exclusively for families of servitors.  Subsequently, from December 26, residents of Puri municipal area were allowed entry till December 31. Temple was closed for January 1 and 2 which see a huge congregation of blessing seekers marking the new year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srimandir
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp