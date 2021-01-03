Family alleges body of Odisha man who ended life handed back without postmortem

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Family of a 30-year-old man, who ended his life in his house in Sheetalpada within Uditnagar police limits, on Saturday alleged that his body was handed over to them without postmortem.

The deceased, Ranjit Chaudhary took the extreme step reportedly over a family dispute. His body was sent for autopsy to Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) at Panposh. When Ranjit’s body was handed back to his family, they alleged no postmortem was conducted. The family members of the deceased along with a few residents of Sheetalpada apprised the police of the matter and also met the SP.

Uditnagar IIC SK Panda said the hospital staff informed that the doctor, assigned the task of conducting the autopsy, went on leave after performing the task and would return on Monday. Asked whether the autopsy was conducted at all, the IIC said he does not have the expertise to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ranjit’s body has not yet been cremated and kept for autopsy on Sunday. Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said additional director of public health (ADPHO) Dr Pushpamitra Mishra has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into the matter.