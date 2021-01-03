STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha emerging education hub of India, says CM Naveen Patnaik

Stating that the Government of Odisha accords highest priority to the development of human resource, Naveen said ‘Skilled in Odisha’ has already become an international brand.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the State Government is fully committed to make policy provisions to develop Odisha as the most preferred educational hub in the country.Addressing the foundation stone laying function for permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur through video conference, the CM said with the establishment of IIM, IIT, NISER, IISER, AIIMS, NLU and many other institutions of national importance, Odisha is emerging as a leading research hub of the nation. 

Stating that the Government of Odisha accords highest priority to the development of human resource, Naveen said ‘Skilled in Odisha’ has already become an international brand. “Our focus is to train our youth in the latest technology and technical know-how, and to make them market ready as per the demands of industry,” he said.

Odisha has a tradition of educational excellence since ancient times, Naveen said, adding, “historically, Odisha has been at the forefront of education and research.” Stating that education in Odisha is witnessing a rapid transformation, he said, “I am particularly happy that our State continues its dominance in education sector and has emerged as the education hub of the eastern India.”

Exhorting the importance of IIM-Sambalpur, he said the institution has already proved its mettle as one of the premier management institutions of the country. In just about five years, it has been able to cast its positive impact on the hierarchy of educational institutions in Odisha.

“I am sure with the support of the Prime Minister, more Central institutes will come to Odisha and accelerate the growth trajectory of the State,” said Naveen while assuring all  support to IIM Sambalpur.
Addressing the function virtually, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the campus building to be constructed in Ikat pattern will be the most attractive building in entire India. Stating that IIM-Sambalpur has the potential to become development hub of Odisha, Pradhan said five years back, the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced this in his budget speech. He said `400 crore will be spent for the establishment of the new campus. “The economy of Western Odisha will be strengthened because of the policy initiatives of the Prime Minister,” he said.

