Odisha's colleges and universities to reopen from January 11 for 2020-21 academic year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After allowing partial reopening of schools for students of Class X and XII in

2020-21 academic session from January 8, Odisha Government on Sunday announced the commencement of classes for final year students of UG and PG in Colleges and Universities in physical mode from January 11.

The notification issued by the Higher Education department stated all State Universities and Government and non-Government Colleges can resume classes with due compliance to Covid safety guidelines. The private universities can also commence classes for the UG and PG students from the same date as per the SOP prescribed by the department.

The physical classes will be conducted from January 11 to March 15 for the fifth semester UG students and third semester PG students and from April 2 to June 15 for sixth semester UG and fourth semester PG students.

Examinations for the fifth semester UG and third semester PG students will be held between March 16 and 31 and the results will be published by April 30. Similarly, examinations for the sixth semester UG and fourth semester PG students will be conducted between June 11 and 30 and the results will be published

by July 15.

Physical classes will be held in a regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus including those already covered in on-line mode. Whenever possible, physical classroom teaching will be recorded and shared with absentee students.

The department has also issued detailed guidelines for the conduct of the classes for final year students in physical mode mandating the use of face masks for all on the college and university campuses.

As per the guidelines, social distancing of six feet will be ensured in classrooms, libraries, laboratories and other common places and if required, classes will be divided into batches and teaching hours will be extended.

Classroom teaching will be conducted on all days except Sundays, Republic Day, Saraswati Puja (February 16) and Utkal Divas (April 1) besides the examination period. However, 25 percent of the syllabus will be covered by the students as self-study with guidance from the faculties.

As per the department order, hostel gates will be opened for the final year UG and PG, students and PhD, MPhil and other research scholars from January 10 with adequate Covid safety measures in place. Research activities will also commence in physical mode from January 11.