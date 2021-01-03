STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Roof-top ganja smuggle plan foiled in Odisha

The police seized around 101 kg ganja which was being smuggled in a compartment made on the roof of a Bolero near Umuri bridge on Friday.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Madness of money always has smugglers cook up unique ideas to transport their catch and how! Instances of drugs stuffed in musical instruments, tiny screws, furniture and body parts have all been heard and read about. But peddlers in Koraput thought of a “roof top” plan to disguise ganja that they thought would help them give a slip to the cops. 

Jeypore Sadar police though had other plans.
The police seized around 101 kg ganja which was being smuggled in a compartment made on the roof of a Bolero near Umuri bridge on Friday. The contraband was being transported from Lamtaput to Bihar in the vehicle which did not have registration plates. A special task force led by Jeypore Sadar IIC Aditya Mahakur intercepted the vehicle near Umuri Bridge. 

The team, during search did not find what they were looking for in the vehicle. Sensing something fishy, the team resumed its search and cut open the roof of the vehicle only to find the contraband stored in its compartment in bundles. Two persons from Patna - Surendra Prasad and Badal Kumar were arrested in this connection. Mahakur said, cost of the seized ganja is around ` 10 lakh and efforts are on to nab the others involved in the crime. 

Koraput has become one of the most preferred source for ganja peddlers from across the country. At least 75 ganja smugglers belonging to Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana have been lodged in Jeypore and Koraput jails in last one year. An equal number of people from other States are wanted by police of Jeypore, Nandapur, Machkund, Borrigumma, Boipariugda and Semiliguda under the NDPS Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja smuggling
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp