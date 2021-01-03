STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools to reopen partially for Class X and XII from January 8 in Odisha

After nine months since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, schools in Odisha will reopen, though only for Class X and XII/Plus II students, from January 8.

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After nine months since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, schools in Odisha will reopen, though only for Class X and XII/Plus II students, from January 8. As per a notification issued by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, classes will be held for a minimum of 100 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Classes will be held from January 8 to April 26 for Class X and January 8 to April 28 for Plus II students as per the revised syllabus.

The decision is applicable to all government, aided and private schools affiliated to the CBSE, CISCE and other Boards. “The decision has been taken to ensure students can prepare for their examinations and also appear for the all India competitive tests,”said SME Additional Secretary Pratap Kumar Mishra.

The SME department also announced the schedule of State High School Certificate (HSC) and Plus II exams, which will be conducted from May 3 to 15 and from May 15 to June 11 respectively. Practical exams will take place from April 27 to May 2 for matric students and April 29 to May 14 for Plus II students. 

However, online classes and remote learning will continue to be encouraged and no student will be forced to attend classes. Written consent may also be sought from parents for students willing to come to school, stated the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the department on Saturday.

As per the SOP, schools will have to ensure proper physical distancing among students during classes by making seating arrangements accordingly. Classrooms will have to be sanitised on a daily basis under direct supervision of a team comprising a teacher and a parent from school management committee as members. Regular hand-washing by students and staff would be mandatory. Face masks should be worn by all throughout the period.

Every school will have a separate isolation room ready to shift any student or staff showing Covid-like symptoms. There will be no school transport and parents would have to take responsibility of their children’s commute. Hostel facilities will remain shut for now and will be allowed to reopen only when it is deemed safe, the notification stated.

SCHOOL SOPs

Face mask, regular hand-washing compulsory
Max 20-25 students in a class. Fixed seating with roll number marked on desks
Staggered recess and lunch breaks to prevent crowding
Isolation rooms to shift students/staff with Covid-like symptoms
Students to bring water bottle, tiffin box with them. No outside vendors allowed. No sharing of food, study materials
Schools in containment zones to remain closed. No entry for teachers from containment zones
School transport discouraged. Parents to ensure ward’s commute
Daily sanitisation of school, classrooms. Committee to supervise
Hostels to remain closed

