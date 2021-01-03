Tumour removed for 3rd time in 9 years from Odisha woman's abdomen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons at IMS and SUM Hospital removed a huge tumour from the abdomen of a 34-year-old woman for the third time in around nine years. The woman, Madhusmita Dani from Boudh district, had undergone two surgeries in the hospital in 2012 and 2016 for removal of tumours. She was suffering from Retroperitoneal Liposarcoma, a type of cancer, which could not be treated by chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

The large tumour had been compressing the kidneys, ureter and vena cava, a major vein which carries deoxygenated blood into the heart, and pushing the intestines as well. “After thorough investigations, it was decided to conduct the surgery. A tumour of around 10.5 kg was removed during the procedure,” said Prof Prakash Kumar Sahu of surgery department, who had conducted the two previous surgeries on the patient.