STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

29 years on, Hatibari irrigation project remains a distant dream

Hanging fire for the last 29 years, the multi-purpose Deo Irrigation Project in Hatibari under Karanjia sub-division is still far from completion. 

Published: 04th January 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Deo Irrigation Project in Hatibari | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Hanging fire for the last 29 years, the multi-purpose Deo Irrigation Project in Hatibari under Karanjia sub-division is still far from completion. The cost of the project, envisaged to help farmers in both Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar district, has gone up from Rs 52 crore to Rs 900 crore. Several factors like delay in land acquisition and irregular allocation of funds by the State government, have taken a toll on the project, work on which was started in June 1992. The cost overrun of the project was a result of over-valuation and change in price of land. 

Former sarpanch of Dudhiani panchayat, Krushnachandra Naik said as per the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy-2006, the district administration had given 5 decimal against the 20 decimal to those who had given up their land for the venture. He said the land losers are yet to be compensated by the government. 

Ward member of Paudia village, Usha Rani Ho said the government must give 20 decimal land to the land losers. “Since people have limited livelihood options in rural areas, they cannot survive on the 5 decimal offered by the government,” he said. Of the 847.5 hectare land needed for the project, 464.94 hectare is private land and its acquisition will displace residents of nine villages in Mayurbhanj district. 

The project, which aims at drawing water from Deo river and distributing it in villages of the two districts, was initially supposed to be completed by 1997. Executive engineer, Anil Panigrahi said while four villages will be completely submerged, five will be partly submerged due to the project. Of the 880 families in these villages, 220 have already been shifted. He said compensation of Rs 2.95 lakh each was given to 469 families in 1994 and Rs 5.34 lakh to 190 families in 2006. 

More than 2.5 acre irrigated and five acre non-irrigated land will be taken up for the project. While a few of the affected families had been given Rs 8.30 lakh each for their land along with other assistance, most of them have spent the money without utilising it to build houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Panigrahi said, adding 70 per cent of the project has been completed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deo Irrigation Project
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp