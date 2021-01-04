Congress demonstartion during Minister’s visit foiled, 8 detained

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Naugaon police on Sunday foiled a black flag demonstration attempt by Congress youth activists during the visit of Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das to the area, and detained eight of them in this connection.

Das along with Minister of Science & Technology, Public Enterprises Ashok Charan Panda and local legislator Prasant Muduli visited Gopalpur village in Naugaon to unveil the statue of late freedom fighter Rabindranath Ray.

The agitation was over the contentious `173 cr drinking water pipeline project between Naugaon and Erasama. The project is believed to be the reason for cracks appearing on Devi river embankment and triggering fears of flood threat to villages in Naugaon block. Congress workers alleged that locals had earlier expressed their concerns to the minister and had asked him to visit the spot for alternate steps to protect the embankment.

Before Das’s arrival, youth leaders of the Congress had decided to show black flags at Alanahat bazaar to protest his visit as he had chosen to ignore the pleas of locals to visit the Devi embankment spot after cracks appeared supposedly due to the pipeline project.

IIC of Naugaon police station Bharat Behera said,”Eight Congress were arrested for attempting to show black flag to ministers. They were released in the evening. The Minister’s programme went about peacefully.”

After release, the Congress leaders united and burnt effigies of CM Naveen Patnaik and Law Minister Pratap Jena, over deterioration of law and order stuation in the State and involvement of the latter in Mahanga BJP leader murder case.

Meanwhile, the S&T Minister, in presence of Water Resources Minister Das and local MLA Muduli, unveiled the statue of late freedom fighter Ray who fought for freedom and untouchability in Gopalpur village.