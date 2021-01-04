STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus impact: Odisha matric students to answer questions for 80 marks 

Exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an academic year marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government has brought more relief to the Class X students by reducing the total marks to be appeared for by the students in the HSC examinations.

Class X students will answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks in the State board examinations this year. After pruning syllabus by 30 per cent in the 2020-21 academic session, Odisha government on Sunday said the decision has been taken by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in view of the delay in reopening of schools due to the pandemic. 

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said each paper will have 50 marks objective and 30 marks subjective questions. The valuation, however, will be done for 100 marks. The rest 20 marks will be awarded on the basis of the marks obtained in the exams. A score of 40 out of 80 will be counted as 50 out of 100, he said. 

The results will be declared within 45 to 50 days of the exams. The exams for theory papers will be held from May 3 to 15, while the practical test will be conducted from April 27 to May 2. 

The government on Saturday had also announced that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will hold exams for Class XII students from May 15 to June 11.The Minister, however, said no decision on reduction of total marks in Plus II exams has been taken by the CHSE yet. 

Meanwhile, the department has allowed reopening of school hostels for students of Class X and XII from January 8 with adequate Covid safety measures in place. The classes will commence in physical mode from the same date.

Hostel SOPs

  • Hostels to be opened only for Class X and XII students
  • Written consent from parents is must to avail the facility 
  • Preference to be given to students not having facility for online education 
  • Screening must for boarders and staff before entry 
  • Strict social distancing to be maintained for at least a week
  • Isolation room must for emergency 
  • Hostels having AC facility have to maintain temperature at 24 to 30 degree Celsiu

Exam pattern

  • Each paper to have 50 marks objective, 30 marks subjective questions
  • Evaluation will be done for 100 marks
  • Rest 20 marks to be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in exams
  • A score of 40 out of 80 will be counted as 50 out of 100 
