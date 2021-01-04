Coronavirus testing declines in Odisha amid emergence of new clusters  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as new clusters are emerging from different rural pockets in the State, the Covid-19 testing has hit a record low with only 12,049 tests conducted in last 24 hours. The drastic drop in the number of tests amid the threat of new strain of SARS-CoV2 and formation of clusters in some districts has left the health experts perplexed.

As per the State dashboard of the Health department, the number of tests at different laboratories has been declining for the last one week and it has dipped by over 50 per cent (pc) during the 24-hour period.While 24,736 tests were conducted on January 1, the number of samples tested on December 31 was 29,143 and it was 31,527 on December 30. There was no improvement on Sunday when the State witnesses a slump in testing due to holiday.

Though the officials insisted that the testing had hampered as staff went on leave for the New Year, sources said the districts have stopped organising camps and regular sample collection after the contactual staff were disengaged on December 31.

Citing that shortage of staff and lack of proper mobilisation of regular employees would hamper containment of Covid in districts, which are still reporting a sizable number of cases, the health experts suggested the State government to focus on areas where new clusters have come up.

At least four clusters have emerged in Kantapada, Athagarh, Narasinghapur and Tangi blocks in Cuttack district in the last few days. Though the district administration has declared the villages as containment zones, no testing and contact tracing are being done as per the protocol.

“Aggressive testing should be conducted in the areas where new cases are emerging despite the fall in numbers in other parts of the State. A slightest mismanagement at this moment can pour cold waters on the good work done to prevent a second wave in the State. The government needs to step up measures,” the experts suggested.

The drop in testing has also led to detection of fewer cases as only 192 fresh cases were detected in last 24 hours followed by 251 on January 1, 245 on December 31 and 315 on December 30. The positivity rate, however, rose from 0.99 pc to 1.59 pc.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said districts have been asked to continue aggressive testing till January 15. A review will be conducted on Monday to decide on further course of action on new clusters, he added.