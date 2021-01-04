STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Jai Jagannath’ reverberates as Srimandir opens up for all devotees   

The pilgrim town almost decked up, the administration put in place elaborate arrangements to facilitate around 17,000 devotees for darshan of the Trinity on a day in three sessions.

Published: 04th January 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wait in queue to enter Srimandir on Sunday I Ranjan Ganguly

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: Chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Haribol’ resonated in the Sri Jagannath temple as the shrine reopened its doors for all devotees on Sunday. There was relief and joy all around as people were able to get entry to the temple for darshan of the holy Trinity after a long Covid-19-induced interval of nine months. 

After servitors, their families and Puri municipality residents, it was the turn for devotees from outside Puri district on the day.  Each of them had a different story which depicted their love and attachment for Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings.

The pilgrims entered Srimandir by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines in queues through barricades from Municipal Market Chowk in nine rows. Before their entry through Simhadwar, they had to produce Aadhaar cards and Covid negative certificates while their attendance was photographed in a specially-raised kiosk. 

Balasore resident Durjay  Pradhan, who came for darshan on the day with his family, said he had made plans to visit Puri on the reopening day itself. “We conducted our Covid tests in a pathology lab and obtained our negative certificates,” he added. Similarly, Dhananjay Barik, businessman from Salepur, came with his family to Puri on Friday and stayed in a hotel. They got their Covid tests done in a lab in Puri. 

“We were apprehensive after six devotees from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday and refused entry to Srimandir. But fortunately, it came negative and we were able to have darshan of the Trinity.”

However, Nigamananda Sahu from Pattamundai had a different story. His seven-member family wanted to have darshan but could not afford to conduct Covid tests for all of them. “So I came alone to have darshan of the Trinity.” Sahu was working in a private company in Tamil Nadu but was rendered jobless due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilgrim town almost decked up, the administration put in place elaborate arrangements to facilitate around 17,000 devotees for darshan of the Trinity on a day in three sessions. The entire Badadanda was illuminated for the temple’s reopening. 

The administration also set up free shoe and mobile stands besides other facilities for devotees. As many as 17 platoons of police force were deployed in two shifts to ensure adherence to Covid-19 norms and smooth conduct of darshan by devotees. 

Social activist Biranchi Das said many poor and economically-backward devotees were not able to have darshan since they could not afford the cost of Covid test. “Only upper and middle-class people managed to enter Srimandir with Covid negative reports. This rule defeats the tenets of Jagannath culture which preaches equality and is against discrimination of caste, creed or economic status of devotees,” Das added.

