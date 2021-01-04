STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Minister Jena shielding killers, BJP leader’s son claims in FIR

While district BJP unit president Prakash Behera has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik into the incident, the Law Minister refuted the allegation.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension continued to grip Nrutanga village under Mahanga police station in the district for the second day following the brutal murder of former Mahanga block chairperson and BJP leader Kulamani Baral (73) along with a close associate Dibyasingh Baral (80) over alleged political rivalry on Saturday night.

Five platoons of police forces were deployed in the village to prevent any flare-up in the situation as the bodies of the slain leaders were brought to the village from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for cremation on Sunday.

More than 3,000 workers flanked by several senior BJP leaders including State unit president Samir Mohanty, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik and general secretary Lekhasri Samantasinghar took the bodies in a massive bike rally from Khandol to Nrutanga.  The mourning party workers were found shouting slogans against Law Minister Pratap Jena and chanting “Pagal Babu Amar Rahe” till the bodies reached Nrutanga.

“The family members of the deceased leader have mentioned the Law Minister’s name in the FIR, stating that the murderous attack was carried out at his behest. The Law Minister should resign or the Chief Minister should dismiss him from the ministry immediately,” Mohanty told mediapersons. 

On Sunday, Kulamani’s son Ramakant Baral filed an FIR naming 12 persons including eight people from Nrutanga and four persons from the nearby Jankothi village accusing them of hacking his father and relative to death over political rivalry. “The incident is a fallout of the exposure of massive corruption in Prime Minister Awas Yojana implementation in the region,” Ramakant stated in his FIR.

“The attack was carried out at the behest of Law Minister Pratap Jena. The accused persons had also brutally murdered another BJP worker Bikash Chandra Jena in the village in 2018. The police did not take any action against them and now they killed my father. The Minister is shielding the accused,” the FIR alleged.

While district BJP unit president Prakash Behera has sought the intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik into the incident, the Law Minister refuted the allegation. “I will personally look into the case so that culprits get punishment,” said Jena, while condemning the murder.

Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth said that a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC basing on the FIR lodged by  Kulamani’s son.Meanwhile, Mahanga police on Sunday detained one suspect in connection with the case.

“Police scientific team personnel have collected evidence from the spot. As many as five police teams each headed by an inspector have been formed and are conducting raids at different places to nab the accused. Two Additional SPs are monitoring the case,” Banoth said.

Kulamani was a popular leader and played a key role in exposing corruption in the region. He was BJP’s Salipur Mandal in-charge (Prabhari). On Saturday at about 7.30 pm, Kulamani was returning home along with his associate Dibyasingh in a motorcycle when some miscreants attacked them with sharp-edged weapons leading to his death on the spot. Dibyasingh was rushed to SCB MCH where he succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahanga double murder Kulamani Baral Dibyasingh Baral Odisha BJP
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp