Minor boy alleges torture in Odisha police station  

The next day, he was released with a warning not to disclose what happened to him at the police station.

Police, Crime

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Cops of the Steel City have landed in soup after a Class IX student levelled allegations that he was tortured at Uditnagar police station here on suspicion of mobile phone theft. 

The child welfare committee (CWC) has asked the district child protection unit (DCPU) and Childline India to submit a report in this regard. The minor boy of Timber Colony slum claimed that he had found a mobile phone near his house a month back. 

Another boy of the locality offered him `1,500 for the phone. On December 26, some cops arrived at his home and took him to Uditnagar police station where he said he was allegedly undressed in the night and given electric shock. He was also beaten up to make the confession. 

The next day, he was released with a warning not to disclose what happened to him at the police station. The boy further claimed that his own mobile phone was also seized by police. 

Social activist and BJP leader Pramila Das said the victim has no parents and stays with his poor grandmother who sells flowers to eke out a living. She demanded action against the guilty policemen.

CWC member Randhir Lenka said, after getting information from Das, the DCPU and ChildLine India have been asked to prepare a report. Further action would be taken on the basis of the report.
 

