Naveen congratulates Bharat Biotech

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated Bharat Biotech after ‘Covaxin’ vaccine received the approval for emergency use in the country. “This will strengthen the vaccination effort for entire country,” he said.

It is a matter of great pride that two Made In India vaccines have received emergency use approval by the panel of experts, the Chief Minister said. “The entire nation is grateful to our scientific community for their hard work and commitment in the face of adversity,” he added.

