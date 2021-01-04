STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 10,000 devotees turn up at Samaleswari temple

Temple trust board president Sanjaya Baboo said adequate measures were taken to facilitate entry of devotees as per the SOP approved by the district administration.

A devotee sanitising her hands before entering Samaleswari temple on Sunday

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than 10,000 devotees turned up at Samaleswari temple on Sunday after the shrine reopened for devotees. The temple reopened at 6 am and only devotees of Sambalpur city were allowed to have darshan of Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur. They were required to produce their identity proof before entering the temple. Temple trust board president Sanjaya Baboo said adequate measures were taken to facilitate entry of devotees as per the SOP approved by the district administration.

“We have erected barricades from the temple backside to the entrance gate so that devotees can wait in queues before entering the temple. Thermal screening is being conducted at the entry gate and an automatic hand sanitiser has been installed there. Masks have been made compulsory for devotees,” he said. 

Two platoons police force have been deployed at the parking place as well as at the entry and exit gates of temple. The devotees are not being allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. Devotees have been strictly advised not to make any offerings to the deity. The temple will be opened for devotees in two phases, from 6 am to 11.30 am and 3 pm to 7.30 pm. The shrine will remain closed for devotees on Sundays until further notice, Baboo added.

