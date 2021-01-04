STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Third party audit of barrier-free buildings

The decision came in the wake of delay in completion of construction works in the connection.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has decided to conduct a third-party audit of public buildings where retrofitting works have been carried out to make them barrier-free for persons with disabilities under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC). 

The decision came in the wake of delay in completion of construction works in the connection.In the first phase, the audit will be conducted in Bhubaneswar where 50 buildings of Government of India (GoI) offices were taken up for creating barrier-free environment. 

As part of the audit, the State government will have to submit a datasheet detailing the works done in the important public buildings to the National Institute for Labour Economics Research and Development (NILERD). NILERD, an agency of NITI Ayog, will verify the data during the third party evaluations in the city. 

Sources said the implementing agencies have been asked to submit required information in the prescribed format on the public buildings where works have been completed or where either 50 per cent funds have been released or new estimates submitted under the AIC. 

“All identified GoI buildings in Bhubaneswar have been retrofitted with barrier-free structures,” said Secretary of SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp