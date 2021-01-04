Third party audit of barrier-free buildings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has decided to conduct a third-party audit of public buildings where retrofitting works have been carried out to make them barrier-free for persons with disabilities under the Accessible India Campaign (AIC).

The decision came in the wake of delay in completion of construction works in the connection.In the first phase, the audit will be conducted in Bhubaneswar where 50 buildings of Government of India (GoI) offices were taken up for creating barrier-free environment.

As part of the audit, the State government will have to submit a datasheet detailing the works done in the important public buildings to the National Institute for Labour Economics Research and Development (NILERD). NILERD, an agency of NITI Ayog, will verify the data during the third party evaluations in the city.

Sources said the implementing agencies have been asked to submit required information in the prescribed format on the public buildings where works have been completed or where either 50 per cent funds have been released or new estimates submitted under the AIC.

“All identified GoI buildings in Bhubaneswar have been retrofitted with barrier-free structures,” said Secretary of SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma.