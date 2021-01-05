STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

198 fresh cases take Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 3,30,690

Seven districts -- Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada -- did not report any new case since Monday.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

People shop at Market Building ahead of Diwali in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

People shop at Market Building ahead of Diwali in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Irfana

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday mounted to 3,30,690 after 198 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the toll to 1,887, a health department official said.

Of the 198 new cases, 115 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Angul district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 34, followed by Sundargarh at 23 and Keonjhar at 19.

Seven districts -- Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada -- did not report any new case since Monday.

Two fresh fatalities were reported from Sambalpur and Sundergarh districts.

Odisha currently has 2,243 active cases, while 3,26,507 patients have so far recovered.

Apart from the 1,887 succumbing to the infection, 53 COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

The coastal state's positivity rate now stands at 4.69 per cent, the official said.

As many as 70.44 lakh samples have been examined so far, including 15,910 on Monday, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp