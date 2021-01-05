STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh border dispute: BJD leaders visit Sunabeda

They also visited the adjoining Jamuguda village which made news after the settlement survey found “altered” positions of boundary marks as per the Madras Presidency settlement there. 

BJD leaders interact with villagers over the border row in Pottangi | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A month after the territorial dispute erupted along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in Koraput’s Pottangi block, senior party leaders of the ruling BJD visited the site and held discussions with villagers on Monday. They also visited the adjoining Jamuguda village which made news after the settlement survey found “altered” positions of boundary marks as per the Madras Presidency settlement there. 

During the day, senior party leaders including Koraput BJD president Ishwar Chandra Panigrahi, Koraput  MLA Raghuram Padal, Pottangi MLA  Pitam Padhi, chairperson of Koraput Zilla Parishad Tulasi Kirsani, former Pottangi MLA Praffula Pangi and several other public representatives of BJD visited the two border villages and interacted with locals to assess the situation. 

Villagers told the team that locals, as well as some government officials from the AP side, have been deliberately shifting and damaging the border marks put under 1956 revenue settlement maps in a bid to encroach into Odisha land. They demanded immediate resolution of the issue.

Later, district BJD president Panigrahi said residents of bordering villages who have been cultivating their own land since Independence be allowed to continue their hold over the land until a clear demarcation exercise is undertaken. 

“The government is well aware of the border row and will sort it out soon,” he said, adding  the BJD team from the district will soon apprise the State government of the recent developments. 

