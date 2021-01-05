STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP ups ante against Jena, to hold protests across State

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The BJP on Monday staged demonstrations in all blocks of the district and Cuttack city protesting the brutal murder of party leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral at Mahanga allegedly over political rivalry.  

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, the saffron party activists also burnt effigies of Law Minister Pratap Jena. Stating that after being booked in the double murder case, the accused Minister should tender his resignation immediately or be removed from the ministry, the BJP leaders have also threatened to intensify the protest across the State. Demonstrations will be held at all block headquarters and in front of all SP offices on Wednesday, they stated. 

While the State party in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari is scheduled to visit the bereaved family on January 7, the party has also decided to gherao office of the Director General of Police on January 8. Jena, on the other hand, accused the BJP of politicising a heinous crime. “ An FIR has been filed against me and everything will become clear after investigation,” said Jena adding that his personal effort would be to ensure that the culprits are arrested and punished.

“Whenever an unfortunate incident takes place in Odisha, the Opposition parties try to blame the ruling party. The aim of all should be to trace  the culprits and convict them in the court of law,” said the Law Minister. Meanwhile, Kulamani’s son Ramakant has demanded  the police to verify the mobile phone calls records of Jena’s personal assistant Bapi Biswal. “If the calls records of Bapi Biswal’s mobile phone are verified, the involvement of Jena would come to the fore,” said Ramakanta.

Ramakanta alleged, a feast was arranged at Jankothi where the murder plan was chalked out. “Bapi Biswal had coordinated with the accused persons in committing the crime,” he stated, while blaming police inaction for his father’s murder. 

“We had informed local police several times about the repeated life threats given by the accused persons. Instead of taking any action, the local police remained silent. My father brought to the fore the irregularities in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing in the area, for which he was murdered by those involved in the corruption,” he alleged. The accused persons are close very to Minister and the attack was carried out on his behest, he asserted. 

Echoing the same, deceased Dibyasingh’s son Jitendra too has alleged that his father was murdered by BJD workers. Acting on the FIR of Ramakant, Mahanga police has registered a case against total 14 persons including Jena, former Mahanga block chairman Bhikari Swain and sitting Nrutanga gram panchayat sarpanch’s husband Prafulla Kumar Biswal. All of them have been booked under sections 120-B, 147, 148, 302, 506, 149 of IPC and section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

