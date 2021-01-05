CJ Muralidhar takes oath, shuns pilot and security

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Justice S Muralidhar was sworn in as the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.Justice Muralidhar succeeded Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Setting an example, the Chief Justice has refused the pilot and protection assigned to his duty as per protocol. He returned from Court without pilot and security. Born on August 8, 1961, Muralidhar was enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1984 and practiced in civil courts in Chennai, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and as Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007.

Later, he was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020. He also worked as counsel for Election Commission of India, NHRC, Central Vigilance Commission and University Grants Commission and as Member of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee between 2000 and 2004. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Justice S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. “Welcome him to Odisha and wish him a successful tenure,” he said.