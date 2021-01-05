STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CJ Muralidhar takes oath, shuns pilot and security

Setting an example, the Chief Justice has refused the pilot and protection assigned to his duty as per protocol.

Published: 05th January 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Ganeshi Lal administering oath of office to new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar at Raj Bhawan on Monday | Express

Governor Ganeshi Lal administering oath of office to new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar at Raj Bhawan on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: Justice S Muralidhar was sworn in as the 32nd Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice in a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan here.Justice Muralidhar succeeded Justice Mohammad Rafiq as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. 

Setting an example, the Chief Justice has refused the pilot and protection assigned to his duty as per protocol. He returned from Court without pilot and security. Born on August 8, 1961, Muralidhar was enrolled as an advocate on September 12, 1984 and practiced in civil courts in Chennai, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006 and as Permanent Judge on August 29, 2007.

Later, he was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020. He also worked as counsel for Election Commission of India, NHRC, Central Vigilance Commission and University Grants Commission and as Member of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee between 2000 and 2004. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Justice S Muralidhar on being appointed as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court. “Welcome him to Odisha and wish him a successful tenure,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muralidhar Chief Justice of Orissa
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp