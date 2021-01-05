CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates renovated pond and park in Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the renovated Ramalingeswar pond and park in the heart of Silk City through video-conference. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the pond will have a special place in the tourism map of Ganjam and thanked residents of Berhampur for their support in renovating it.

Stating that his government is committed to development of the city, Naveen said work on a stadium with modern amenities is on and a waste management centre worth `42 crore is on the verge of completion. This apart, work on the ring road in the city to address traffic issues, has also started.

Work on the park near Ramalingeswar pond was started on October 18, 2017 and completed at a cost of `12.52 crore. Spread over 8.7 acre of land, the park has an aesthetically designed garden, facilities for recreational activities and six watch towers from where visitors can have a panoramic view of the city.

The highlight of the pond is a 35 feet high statue of Lord Shiva erected at its centre. The facility has a floating jetty, boating facility and food stalls. A parking area too has been built at the spot.