Covid-19 vaccine to reach Odisha by January-end

The government has prepared a database of 3.27 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in the first phase and forwarded a demand to the Centre for adequate doses.

Published: 05th January 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

COVID vaccine India

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Covid-19 vaccine is likely to reach Odisha around January 30, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Monday. As per protocol, Covid warriors including frontline health workers and doctors will get the first dose of vaccine in the State. Elderly persons and those with comorbidity will be inoculated during the mass vaccination programme, he said.

The Minister said that the State government will start inoculation programme immediately after receiving the vaccines. The government has prepared a database of 3.27 lakh health workers to be vaccinated in the first phase and forwarded a demand to the Centre for adequate doses. The database of elderly persons
and other frontline workers is also being prepared, he stated.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in Health department PK Mohapatra has asked the district collectors to complete the session site selection and get them approved by the district task force before January 8 for vacc i n at i o n of h e a l t h c are workers.

In a letter to all district collectors and municipal commissioners, the ACS said the session allocation/scheduling process must be completed within two days after receiving the date of vaccination from the State.

Mohapatra said that the session site for healthcare workers will be earmarked in PHCs CHCs, SDHs, medical colleges and big private hospitals. In each block and urban centre, session sites must be identified with adequate facility for waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. The block/urban task force members will conduct assessment of each site. A five-member team including a vaccinator must be identified for each session site. Besides, there will be one supervisor per three session sites for effective monitoring of the drive. One trained medical officer will also be posted at the session site for adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) management, Mohapatra stated.

Director of Medical Education and Training CBK Mohanty told mediapersons that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had talked to the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) in July last year and urged him to give priority to Odisha in supply of the vaccine. He said SII is likely to start distribution in a couple of days.

