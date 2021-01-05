STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid report barrier for devotees

Testing facilities in Puri found severely lacking to cater to the huge rush of visitors

By Express News Service

PURI: The mandatory Covid negative certificate norm has posed a hurdle for thousands of devotees depriving them of the Trinity’s darshan as test facilities are not equipped to meet the huge demand in the pilgrim town. Many of those descending in Puri are even not aware of the norm.

With the production of Covid certificate made mandatory, devotees were seen making a beeline for testing centres. Much to their disappointment, these facilities were found severely lacking to cater to the huge rush. While the government laboratory here has capacity for testing 100 people in a day, the lone private hospital is authorised to conduct 500 tests. Visitors were seen standing in long queues for hours to get tested. 

Sources said around 4,000 devotees were deprived of darshan in last two days while a large number of them had to return dejected. The administration had earlier claimed that arrangements were put in place to facilitate entry of 17,000 devotees into Sri Jagannath temple in a day. 

Bijay Kumar and his family came all the way from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur for darshan of the deities. “We made our travel plans much earlier and were not aware of the new rule. I tried to get our Covid tests done but to no avail. We stood in front of the hospital for hours together but our turn never came. I will try again on Tuesday,” he said.

Chief district medical officer Dr Sujata Mishra said the e-24 hospital is only authorised hospital to conduct Covid-19 tests in Puri. Surprisingly, the administration has asked the authorities of the private hospital to limit their testing capacity to 200 per day. Owner of the hospital Rajesh Mishra said, “Earlier, 500 Covid tests were done in a day. But now, we have been asked to reduce the tests. We are charging `400 per test as it is the price fixed by the administration.”

SJTA administrator AK Jena said the attendance of devotees was low and attributed the reason to mandatory production of Covid negative reports which most visitors did not possess. To encourage more devotees to visit the temple, the length of barricades will be shortened from one km to 300 metre, he added.

On Sunday, Governor Ganeshi Lal could not enter the temple as he had no Covid negative certificate. He returned after offering prayers to the Patitapaban. School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash too had to return. Though both have recovered after catching the virus, the current norms mandate production of Covid negative certificate for entry. The Governor and the minister respected the rule and offered prayer from outside.

