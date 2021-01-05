STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayagarh minor girl murder: SIT seeks narco test of accused

The objective of a narco test is to extract information from the accused when he is in a hypnotic state.

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday filed an application at a POCSO court in Nayagarh for narco analysis test of the prime accused of five-year-old girl’s rape and murder in Jadupur village in July last year.

The objective of a narco test is to extract information from the accused when he is in a hypnotic state. A Supreme Court judgment of 2010 has held that involuntary administration of narco or lie detector tests is an intrusion into a person’s mental privacy.

However, sources said if the 17-year-old accused does not give his consent for narco test, then it will raise suspicion over his claims of being innocent. The accused had earlier reluctantly given his consent for lie detection test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) in the Capital. He had reportedly given deceptive responses to all the questions related to the incident.

Meanwhile, SIT officers said they have sufficient evidence against the accused to prove his involvement in the brutal murder of the girl.The Orissa High Court had earlier directed the SIT to submit the chargesheet of the case at the earliest. The next hearing on the case has been fixed on January 12.

Comments

