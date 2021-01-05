STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Fire Service comes under Mo Sarkar ambit

Last year, Odisha Fire Service personnel had attended 10,000 fire calls and 18,000 special calls which include rescue and road accidents.

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing campus of Capital Hospita during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

Odisha Fire Service personnel sanitizing campus of Capital Hospita during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Fire Service has come under the ambit of Mo Sarkar initiative to strengthen its service delivery system in the State. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has started taking feedback from the citizens in this regard.

A database of over 2,000 citizens, who had contacted the department for fire rescue calls, fire safety certificates and fire incident reports, have been shared with the OCAC for the purpose.“In order to provide transparent and seamless services to the citizens and to fix the accountability of the officers, Mo Sarkar was implemented in the department last month,” DG Fire Service Satyajit Mohanty said.

Odisha Fire Service has also planned to integrate all the 338 fire stations with its portal ‘Agni Shama Seva’ to provide online services to the people. “So far, offices of 36 fire service districts, one Chief Fire Officer, 11 Deputy Fire Officers and three range fire officers have been integrated with the portal. The service will be extended to 60 fire stations out of 338 by March this year,” said Mohanty.Integration of ‘Agni Shama Seva’ with the State government’s Go Swift and Odisha One portals has already been completed. 

Last year, Odisha Fire Service personnel had attended 10,000 fire calls and 18,000 special calls which include rescue and road accidents. Similarly, over 2,000 fire safety recommendations and certificates have been issued by the department to various commercial and clinical establishments, industries, educational institutions and others during the period.

