Odisha: Missing Pak jail returnee Birju Kullu traced in Angul

With childhood mental disorder, Kullu had left home 23 years and was repatriated to India from Pakistan by the Ministry of External Affairs on October 26, 2020.

Published: 05th January 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan jail returnee Birju Kullu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Pakistan jail returnee Birju Kullu (50), who had gone again missing from his native house at Jangatoli village of Kutra block in Sundargarh district under unknown circumstances, was traced in Angul district on Tuesday early morning.

Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath confirming it and said Kullu was being brought to Sundargarh from Angul. On his arrival, it would be known under what circumstances and for what reason he had left home without the knowledge of his family, the SP said, adding that a missing complaint was received at the Kutra police station on January 2 evening and Sundargarh police had intensified efforts to search him.

Her only sister Bernadetta had lodged the complaint that Kullu was last seen sleeping in his room on January 1.

With childhood mental disorder, Kullu had left home some 23 years and was repatriated to India from Pakistan by the Ministry of External Affairs on October 26, 2020. He was presumed dead by relatives back home. He had spent about 20 years at Central Jail of Lahore in Pakistan after unknowingly trespassed into Pakistani territory. 

The Sundargarh district administration had reunited him with his family on November 13, 2020.

