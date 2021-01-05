STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pradhan urges Centre to set up 1,400 MW feeder CPP at Angul

This will benefit from logistical efficiencies due to its strategic location in proximity to the smelter unit and coal blocks, the letter said.

Published: 05th January 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday requested the Centre for expansion of the aluminium smelter plant and commissioning of the feeder captive power plant (CPP) of the National Aluminium Company (NALCO) at Angul.

In a letter to Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, Pradhan said NALCO is undertaking a brownfield expansion project for its aluminium smelter plant to increase its capacity from 0.46 MTPA to 1 MTPA. The proposed expansion project is estimated to cost Rs 22,000 crore including construction of a 1,400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted power generation, he said.NALCO’s bauxite production capacity will increase from 7.3 MTPA to 10.5 MTPA after operationalisation of Pottangi mines. Out of this, up to 3.1 MPTA consists of alumina which has potential to be produced into 1.5 MTPA of aluminium. 

Noting that aluminium smelting is a highly power intensive process and the feasibility of the brownfield expansion project is heavily dependent on a steady supply of affordable coal to the 1400 MW feeder CPP for uninterrupted bulk generation of power, he requested Joshi to commission the power plant for the project in Angul. This will benefit from logistical efficiencies due to its strategic location in proximity to the smelter unit and coal blocks, the letter said.

In 2016, NALCO had signed an MoU with NTPC for setting up a power plant at Gajamara in Dhenkanal district with a capacity of 2,400 MW (3x800 MW) at an estimated investment of Rs 14,000 crore. The proposed super critical power plant was intended to supply uninterrupted power to NALCO’s smelter plant at Angul. However, the two central PSUs called off the agreement in 2018. 

