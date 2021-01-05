Unidentified animal kills 15 goats, two cows

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Panic has gripped residents of Chakadihi under Barkote forest range here after 15 goats and two cows were found killed, supposedly by a wild animal, near the village in the last two days.On Saturday, a villager was returning with his herd of goats when the animals panicked all of a sudden and ran into the nearby forest. The villager returned home and next day, went to the forest along with his neighbours only to find the carcasses of 12 goats. Besides, three goats were found in severely injured condition.

On being informed about the incident, officials of Barkote forest range reached Chakadihi village and installed two CCTV cameras near the spot. Though no activity was recorded in the cameras, the forest officials again found carcasses of three more goats and two cows.

Deogarh DFO Khyama Sarangi, who visited the spot on Monday, said though there was no footage of any animal in the cameras, it is suspected that a leopard might be killing the goats and cows. “We have installed three cameras in the forest and have filled sand on the possible tracks of the animal to determine the footprints and identify it.Sources said at least 25 goats are still missing from the village.