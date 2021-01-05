STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veggie growers seek relief for crop lost to jumbos

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj assured the farmers that their demand will be looked into following which the latter withdrew their agitation. 

Published: 05th January 2021

Farmers staging hunger strike in front of Mayurbhanj collectorate | Express

Farmers staging hunger strike in front of Mayurbhanj collectorate

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vegetable farmers of Bada Khiripada and Khandadeulia villages in Betnoti block on Monday sat on a hunger strike in front of Mayurbhanj collectorate seeling compensation for losses incurred by them due to damage caused to their crops by elephant herds. 

One of the farmers, Naresh Kumar Patra said a herd comprising 45 elephants has been wreaking havoc in the villages. Even as elephants entering human habitation and causing damage to life and property has become a routine affair, the Forest department has done little to address the issue. 

The farmers further slammed the department for being apathetic towards their plight. “We take loans from cooperative societies, banks and private money lenders for growing vegetables but are unable to repay them if the crops are damaged,” he said. 

Comments

