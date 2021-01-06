Chilika hosts 12 lakh avian guests this winter

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ASIA’s largest brackish water lagoon Chilika is witnessing a congregation of a record 12 lakh winged guests of 190 different species this winter season, revealed the annual bird census carried out in the lake on Tuesday. Over 11 lakh birds were seen last year, said Chilika Development Authority (CDA) Chief Executive Susanta Nanda. As per the census data, a total 12,42,826 birds of 190 species including 38,475 birds of 79 local species were spotted in the lake this year compared to 11,05,040 birds of 184 species last year. The lake has been receiving more than a million feathered guests for the last two years, Nanda said.

A large number of migratory birds were found roosting in Nalabana, Balipatpur, Abhimanpur, Deipur, Sundarpur, Mangalajodi, Bhusandpur, Barunapada, Parikud, Gurubai, Sipakuda, Samalnasi, Badagotha and Tuagambhari and other areas surrounding the lake. The population of avifauna is the best indicator of health of a wetland ecosystem, Nanda said and added that the congregation is increasing due to the resilient ecosystem of Chilika.

Protection measures in recent years have also helped improve the ecosystem of the lagoon. The 162 sq km area from where net gheris had been evicted has also become the new congregation place for the birds and dolphins for the last two years. The day-long avian census was conducted by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) involving 116 persons who were divided into 21 teams. Experts from Odisha State Wildlife Organisation, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and WWF India, volunteers from non-government organisations and local communities were a part of these teams.

Bird flu fear: Samples sent for test

Amid reports of bird flu outbreak in different states, the State government on Tuesday collected stool and swab samples of around 400 birds in Chilika and sent it to the Animal Diseases Research Institute (ADRI) at Phulnakhara for tests. Samples from the poultry farm at OUAT have also been sent to the lab for test, said Khurda Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Bishnu Charan Sahu. He said more samples will be collected from the Nalabana area of Chilika lagoon in the coming days. Besides, samples will also be collected from poultry farm at Kerang in Khurda. The veterinary officials, however, asked people not to panic and said that collection of samples is a routine task.