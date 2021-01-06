STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress members gherao DGP office in Odisha

Outside the DGP office, tension ran high when police restricted the rally resulting in a tussle between them and the Congress activists.

The Congress leaders alleged that due inefficiency and misrule of the BJD, law and order situation in the State is deteriorating with increasing criminal activities.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of city unit of Congress and Cuttack District Youth Congress on Tuesday gheraoed office of the Director General of Police (DGP) protesting the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. 

More than 300 of activists of both the wings led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim and State Youth Congress president Smruti Ranjan Lenka took out a rally to the DGP office after a protest meeting at Gaurishankar park. The Congress leaders alleged that due inefficiency and misrule of the BJD, law and order situation in the State is deteriorating with increasing criminal activities and growing violence in politics. 

Outside the DGP office, tension ran high when police restricted the rally resulting in a tussle between them and the Congress activists. An egg was hurled at policemen deployed at the spot further worsening the situation. The agitators were pacified after a delegation of Congress workers was allowed to go inside and handover their memorandum.

