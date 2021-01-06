Cuttack tops list of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha Government geared up to finalise the number of people to be vaccinated in the first phase, Cuttack topped the list of districts to get larger allocation of Covid-19 vaccine. So far 3,28,634 healthcare workers (HCWs), including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been enrolled in the Co-WIN portal for vaccination. The beneficiaries list also included 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries like Anganwadi workers.

The highest 28,504 beneficiaries have enrolled in Cuttack district, followed by 27,682 in Khurda, 25,138 in Ganjam, 18,424 in Mayurbhanj, 16,520 in Sundargarh, 13,661 in Balasore, 12,508 in Keonjhar, 12,424 in Balangir, 12,264 in Koraput and 12,032 in Sambalpur.

Deogarh district is at the bottom with the lowest 2,515 beneficiaries to be administered with the vaccine, which will be given in two doses in a gap of 28 days. Other districts with less number beneficiaries are Boudh (3025), Jharsuguda (4761), Malkangiri (5412), Sonepur (5419), Nuapada (5486) and Nayagarh (6208).A health official said though Ganjam has the highest 35.3 lakh population, Cuttack being the hub of health facilities registered maximum number of HCWs followed by Khurda where the Capital city located.

“In the second phase, the list of beneficiaries will depend on the population of people above 50 and with comorbidities besides the pregnant women. We are waiting for the response from the Centre for the list,” he said. A total 29,276 session sites have been identified and 8,267 vaccinators trained for the drive. All frontline health workers from both government and private settings with each session having 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Odisha was the first state to conduct dry run in all districts.