STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack tops list of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Odisha was the first state to conduct dry run in all districts. 

Published: 06th January 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Deogarh district is at the bottom with the lowest 2,515 beneficiaries to be administered with the vaccine, which will be given in two doses in a gap of 28 days.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha Government geared up to finalise the number of people to be vaccinated in the first phase, Cuttack topped the list of districts to get larger allocation of Covid-19 vaccine. So far 3,28,634 healthcare workers (HCWs), including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been enrolled in the Co-WIN portal for vaccination. The beneficiaries list also included 1.4 lakh ICDS functionaries like Anganwadi workers.

The highest 28,504 beneficiaries have enrolled in Cuttack district, followed by 27,682 in Khurda, 25,138 in Ganjam, 18,424 in Mayurbhanj, 16,520 in Sundargarh, 13,661 in Balasore, 12,508 in Keonjhar, 12,424 in Balangir, 12,264 in Koraput and 12,032 in Sambalpur.

Deogarh district is at the bottom with the lowest 2,515 beneficiaries to be administered with the vaccine, which will be given in two doses in a gap of 28 days. Other districts with less number beneficiaries are Boudh (3025), Jharsuguda (4761), Malkangiri (5412), Sonepur (5419), Nuapada (5486) and Nayagarh (6208).A health official said though Ganjam has the highest 35.3 lakh population, Cuttack being the hub of health facilities registered maximum number of HCWs followed by Khurda where the Capital city located.

“In the second phase, the list of beneficiaries will depend on the population of people above 50 and with comorbidities besides the pregnant women. We are waiting for the response from the Centre for the list,” he said. A total 29,276 session sites have been identified and 8,267 vaccinators trained for the drive. All frontline health workers from both government and private settings with each session having 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said Odisha was the first state to conduct dry run in all districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cuttack vaccine coronavirus Covid vaccine frontline workers Vaccine registration Co-WIN app
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp