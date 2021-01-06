STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four arrested, murder weapons seized in Cuttack

The SP, however, refused to provide further details including the motive and the modus operandi.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday and if required, they will be brought on remand.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday and if required, they will be brought on remand.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Rural police on Tuesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibyasingh Baral. Police said the accused are Panchanana Sethi (28), Arabinda Khatua (27) of Jankothi, Khitish Acharya (45) and Lalit Mohan Baral (75) of Nurtanga. They were nabbed from different places on Monday night and the weapons alleged used in the crime recovered from a bush near the murder spot. 

“We have arrested four persons including the prime accused Panchanana Sethi within 48 hours of the crime”, said Cuttack SP (Rural) Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth, adding, the four recreated the crime scene at the murder spot and informed police about the place where the weapons were hidden. Based on the confessional statement, a blood stained sword and bamboo lathis used by them have been recovered from a bush on the embankment of Sukunai nearby, Banoth added. 

The SP, however, refused to provide further details including the motive and the modus operandi. He also avoided comment on if the double murders were linked to political rivalry or past enmity. The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court on Wednesday and if required, they will be brought on remand, Banoth said.

Kulamani was the BJP Salepur Mandal Prabhari (in-charge). He was returning home in a motorcycle along with his associate Dibyasingh at around 7.30 pm on Saturday when the assailants attacked them. Kulamani died on the spot while Dibyasingh succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.Basing on Kulamani’s son Ramakant’s complaint police had registered case against 14 persons including Law Minister Pratap Jena. Ramakanta has alleged that the attack was carried out on the behest of Law Minister Pratap Jena. He has also accused Jena of shielding the culprits.

The BJP. however, questioned the investigation and threatened to continue their stir till all the accused including the Law Minister are arrested. Speaking to mediapersons in Cuttack on Tuesday, district unit president of BJP Prakash Behera said, police has arrested only four persons. “This is an eyewash”, he stated. The party had decided to gherao all SP offices except Cuttack SP(Rural) on Wednesday and stage demonstration in front of office of the DGP on Friday.

