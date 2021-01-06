HAL takes responsibility to restore historic Jagannath Sagar lake

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The district administration on Tuesday decided to take up restoration of the historic Jagannath Sagar lake at Jeypore with financial support from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). At a meeting, Collector Madhusudan Mishra informed that a detailed project report will be prepared following which HAL will release funds from its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative for renovation of the lake. The administration would send a proposal to the State government in the event of further requirement of funds. Mishra said de-weeding of the lake will start in a couple of days. The restoration work will be carried out in phases.

Development of the two-century-old lake into a tourist destination was a long standing of Jeypore citizens. The lake was dug in 1781 during the reign of Maharaja Vikram Deo-I of Jeypore to fulfil the water needs of the town. Originally spread over 115 hectare (ha) of land, the water body has now shrunk to 67.40 ha due to encroachment and government neglect. Among others, Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, Jeypore Sub-Collector Hemakanta Say, HAL deputy general manager K Ashokan and divisional forest officer NSJP Singh were present.