Malkangiri rape and murder case: Odisha govt fails to submit report

CUTTACK: More than a month after the Orissa High Court sought a status report on the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a 36-year tribal woman at Malkangiri town, the State government has failed to comply with the order.

Justice Biswajit Mohanty on Monday set January 15 as deadline for the State counsel to ensure submission of the status report or personal appearance of the IIC of Malkangiri town police station. Alleging inaction by the local police, Budra Gauda, the husband of the deceased had filed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the alleged rape and murder of his wife.

When the petition came up on Monday, the State Counsel submitted that he has no instruction in the matter and prayed for some more time to obtain it. Earlier on December 1, Justice Mohanty had directed the State counsel to take instructions on the status of police investigation after petitioner counsel Akash Bhuyan alleged before it that there had been virtually no progress in the investigation since the complaint was lodged in May.