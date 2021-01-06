Odisha govt shuts down private Covid hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government shut down Covid hospitals set up in partnership with private entities from January 1 except two in Bhubaneswar and directed to strengthen the Government Covid-19 hospitals with appropriate manpower and equipment.

While the Aditya Ashwini Hospital declared as an exclusive facility for Covid warriors will function in full capacity, SUM Hospital will run with 50 general, 75 ICU and 25 HDU (high dependency units) beds till March 31.

The Health and Family Welfare department has made it clear that 31 private Covid hospitals have been de-hired from January 1 retrospectively. Districts have been directed to ensure no new Covid-19 patient is admitted to the private Covid hospitals.

“The existing patients admitted before January 1 will continue to get treatment till they are recovered or discharged. The cost of treatment will be reimbursed as per the notified rates,” said a government order. As directed, other private hospitals will continue to provide treatment to symptomatic Covid-19 patients as per the prescribed rates. All dedicated Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and Covid Care Homes (CCHs) have been closed since January 1.

“However, the daily data collection and reporting of new cases in the government Covid hospitals will continue until further orders,” the order added.