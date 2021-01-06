Odisha govt to monitor school students' health over COVID-19 threat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the schools for students of Class X to XII are set to reopen from January 11, the Odisha government on Tuesday directed all districts to ensure weekly health check up and measures to facilitate Covid-19 test of symptomatic cases.

The Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers have been asked to visit nearby schools and make arrangements for weekly health check up of students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

As the schools are reopening after nearly 10 months, there will be a congregation of students in classrooms. With the opening of hostels, students will also be taking food from a common mess and sharing bedrooms and dormitories.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said though separate SOPs have been issued by School and Mass Education Department, the administration of respective districts and civic bodies will have to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any eventuality in view of Covid-19. “We have asked the officials to take necessary steps for mobilisation of local ASHA/ANMs with instruction to visit schools and conduct weekly health check up of students, teachers and other staff. They will also facilitate Covid tests if anyone develops symptoms,” he said.

The district chiefs and administration of urban local bodies have also been instructed to keep the rapid response team ready to attend any urgent call for providing service to the schools whenever necessary.

The State government has decided to conduct physical classes for 100 days before commencement of the annual examinations in May. The hostels are set to reopen for students of both the classes from January 10.