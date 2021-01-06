STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha govt to monitor school students' health over COVID-19 threat

After reopening of schools, weekly health checkups would be held for students, teachers and staff

Published: 06th January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

As the schools are reopening after nearly 10 months, there will be a congregation of students in classrooms. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the schools for students of Class X to XII are set to reopen from January 11, the Odisha government on Tuesday directed all districts to ensure weekly health check up and measures to facilitate Covid-19 test of symptomatic cases.

The Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers have been asked to visit nearby schools and make arrangements for weekly health check up of students, teachers and non-teaching staff. 

As the schools are reopening after nearly 10 months, there will be a congregation of students in classrooms. With the opening of hostels, students will also be taking food from a common mess and sharing bedrooms and dormitories.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said though separate SOPs have been issued by School and Mass Education Department, the administration of respective districts and civic bodies will have to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any eventuality in view of Covid-19. “We have asked the officials to take necessary steps for mobilisation of local ASHA/ANMs with instruction to visit schools and conduct weekly health check up of students, teachers and other staff. They will also facilitate Covid tests if anyone develops symptoms,” he said.

The district chiefs and administration of urban local bodies have also been instructed to keep the rapid response team ready to attend any urgent call for providing service to the schools whenever necessary.       
The State government has decided to conduct physical classes for 100 days before commencement of the annual examinations in May. The hostels are set to reopen for students of both the classes from January 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha school students coronavirus health check up
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp