Odisha: Seven officers including a DIG get compulsory retirement due to corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing with its policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the State government on Tuesday gave compulsory retirement to seven officials, including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons. Six others given compulsory retirement include a Commandant, Deputy Commandant, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Child Development Project Officer and two officials of the Mines Department. Official sources said the DIG, Gopabandhu Mallik had misused his power as head of the Jail Warder Selection Committee and was allegedly involved in irregularities in the selection process. Besides, the work of the senior official was not satisfactory and his integrity was questioned.

Vigilance had filed two cases against Snigdharani Mishra for corrupt practices while she was the CDPO of Nandapur in Koraput district. A case was filed against her by the Vigilance in 2016 for amassing properties disproportionate to her income worth Rs 80 lakh. Another case was filed against her in October, 2020 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh from an SHG member to clear a bill related to supply of Chhatua. She is now under suspension.

Ekanta Priya Nayak, who served as Commandant of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP), has been suspended for misbehaving and assaulting his subordinates. Two criminal cases have been filed against DSP Goutam Mallick and he has also been suspended from service. Debendra Nath Behera, a Deputy Commandant in OSAP, is accused of transporting stolen timber in government vehicle by using his subordinates. A case has been filed against him for theft of timber from forest.

Two junior officials of Mines department - Satyabrata Rout and Ramesh Chandra Panda, have been booked in five and three vigilance cases respectively. Three departmental actions have been taken against them for dereliction of duty and misconduct. They have been suspended from their jobs.On December 30, the government had given compulsory retirement to six officials. In the last one year, 104 officials have been given compulsory retirement on corruption charges.