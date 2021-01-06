Paltry paddy purchase target upsets farmers in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As farmers in Jeypore region run from pillar to post to sell their kharif paddy in mandis, the State government on Tuesday granted additional procurement of 74,000 quintal against the demand for 10 lakh quintal.The move came days after Collector Madhusudan Misra wrote to the government on farmers’ growing demand to issue fresh target for procuring their surplus paddy. As per reports, there has been a demand for 30 lakh quintal kharif paddy to be procured, of which 20 lakh quintal has already been collected.

The government had earlier given a target of 20 lakh quintal paddy procurement in the district, all of which was procured by the Civil Supplies department by last week. But the target could not meet the requirement of farmers who were left high and dry with surplus unsold paddy. As the demand for an additional target to procure rest of the paddy continued, the district civil supplies office on Saturday sent a letter to the Collector for immediate allotment of 10 lakh quintal paddy target. The latter wrote to the State government over the issue on the same day. However, a target of 74,000 quintal was given. Koraput civil supplies officer Tularam Nayak said the department is trying to buy paddy from needy farmers on priority basis.