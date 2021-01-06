Post unlock, Odisha govt asks depts to speed up projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID rapid relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions allowing resumption of economic activities in all sectors, the State Government on Tuesday directed departments to expedite the process of project and programme implementation in the post-unlock scenario.

With projects worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore under different stages of implementation in the State, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra requested Secretaries of all departments to ensure that the allocations made in the budget are utilised and projects completed by the end of the current financial year. Around 6 lakh rural housing units and 700 bridges are under construction in all the 30 districts. These projects have the potential to create 23 crore man-days under MGNREGA.

Taking his first review on project implementation with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretaries, the Chief Secretary said, “Now that we are opening up many normal livelihood activities, we have to be more focused on expeditious implementation of the projects. We also have to get ready for vaccination”.

The Chief Secretary advised senior officers to start district visits and resolve the field level implementation issues as and when they emerge. He emphasised on timely completion of the piped drinking water supply projects, construction of houses under rural housing schemes, rural roads, lift irrigation, micro-composting projects in urban areas, heritage projects Bhubaneswar and Puri and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Emphasising upon quick and transparent delivery of services as per 5T principles, Mohapatra said that many charted services under 5T have been made online. Departments should focus on rolling out remaining services within the stipulated time.

Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena asked the departments to give their budget inputs in two weeks to the Finance Department. Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Singh said that all Government ITIs have been reopened from December 28 and technical institutions and polytechnics will be opened as per the unlocking schedule.