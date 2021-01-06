STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Post unlock, Odisha govt asks depts to speed up projects

The Chief Secretary advised senior officers to start district visits and resolve the field level implementation issues as and when they emerge. 

Published: 06th January 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID rapid relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions allowing resumption of economic activities in all sectors, the State Government on Tuesday directed departments to expedite the process of project and programme implementation in the post-unlock scenario.

With projects worth over Rs 2.5 lakh crore under different stages of implementation in the State, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra requested Secretaries of all departments to ensure that the allocations made in the budget are utilised and projects completed by the end of the current financial year. Around 6 lakh rural housing units and 700 bridges are under construction in all the 30 districts. These projects have the potential to create 23 crore man-days under MGNREGA. 

Taking his first review on project implementation with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretaries, the Chief Secretary said, “Now that we are opening up many normal livelihood activities, we have to be more focused on expeditious implementation of the projects. We also have to get ready for vaccination”.

The Chief Secretary advised senior officers to start district visits and resolve the field level implementation issues as and when they emerge. He emphasised on timely completion of the piped drinking water supply projects, construction of houses under rural housing schemes, rural roads, lift irrigation, micro-composting projects in urban areas, heritage projects Bhubaneswar and Puri and expansion of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Emphasising upon quick and transparent delivery of services as per 5T principles, Mohapatra said that many charted services under 5T have been made online. Departments should focus on rolling out remaining services within the stipulated time. 

Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena asked the departments to give their budget inputs in two weeks to the Finance Department. Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Singh said that all Government ITIs have been reopened from December 28 and technical institutions and polytechnics will be opened as per the unlocking schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus construction
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp