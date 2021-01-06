STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sambalpur clocks 101 per cent in 100 days' work coverage

This apart, water body renovation and canal renovation work were also carried out before onset of monsoon.

The number of workers attending the MGNREGS works, which stood at more than 50 lakh per day at one point of time, has dropped to around eight lakh in August.

Repairs of forest roads are taken up for the first time under MGNREGS. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In three quarters of the 2020-2021 financial year, Sambalpur has recorded over 101 per cent coverage in providing 100 days’ work to rural households under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). 

The numbers achieved this year are high than previous years. Against a target for covering 7,620 rural households under the scheme, as many as 7,700 have already completed 100 days of work as on January 1. As per reports, about 1,608 households completed 100 days work during 2019-20 fiscal and 986 households in 2018-19.

District coordinator of MGNREGS Sobhit Bishi said given the need to provide livelihood support to thousands whose income was affected due to lockdown and also those who returned to the district, the target of households given this year was higher. “We reached out at the grassroots level and organised meetings across villages to mobilise people into different works under the MGNREGS. This apart, door-to-door campaign was conducted to make people aware about different works,” he said. 

The different works under the scheme included construction of rural roads, roadside drainage besides land development including development of trench for water conservation, fodder cultivation, development of nutri-garden and other plantation. This apart, water body renovation and canal renovation work were also carried out before onset of monsoon.

