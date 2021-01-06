Schools, colleges to reopen but problems on every front in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With schools and colleges all set to partially resume physical classes in next six days, the Sundargarh district administration faces multiple challenges to enforce Covid-19 safety protocols and prevent any possibility of transmission on campuses.

Majority of the population in the district do not adhere to basic safety norms like mask use in absence of lax enforcement measures by the administration while educational institutions are ill-equipped with infrastructure and logistics to follow precautionary guidelines.

When the educational institutes reopen, students from far-flung areas have to use public transport system to attend classes. Usually, majority of the bus passengers don’t wear masks, while sanitation of the vehicles is barely done.

A high school headmaster said they have received instructions to resume classes of Class X only from January 8. Each class will be of one hour duration with 20 students. His school has around 150 Class X students but only six teachers are available for them. Besides, regular sanitisation of the school premises remains a remote possibility while the authorities would have no control over safety of day scholars using public transport after the classes resume. The headmaster further informed that Plus II and Plus III final year classes will be resumed from January 11.

Rourkela College, a composite government college at Sector-4, has 384 Plus II final year students in Arts in three sections. In absence of required number of teachers, the college has decided to hold classes for two sections on alternate days. A source confided that the Rourkela Municipal Corporation would be requested to sanitise classrooms at least once a week.

In-charge principal of the college Sujata Pradhan said online classes is not an alternative to physical classroom teaching and despite challenges, the management is ready to resume classes. Sources said most of the Plus II colleges in Rourkela face space constraints and scarcity of additional desks and benches to maintain physical distancing among students.

The infection risk is more for Government (Autonomous) College, Rourkela which has Plus II, Plus III and multiple PG courses along with the IGNOU centre.Some parents said as life is limping back to normalcy, risk to students is both from within the campus and outside. The district administration should strictly enforce Covid norms in public transport system and campuses.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan maintained silence on administrative preparedness ahead of partial reopening of educational institutions. So far, Sundargarh has reported a whopping 14,808 Covid positive cases with 169 deaths.