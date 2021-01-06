SI shot with arrow by bootleggers

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A sub-inspector sustained critical injuries after being shot with an arrow during a raid on an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at a slum in Tensa zero point within Lahunipara police limits of Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

Ashok Behera, currently officer-in-charge of Tensa police outpost, along with a team of constables, had gone to Tensa to raid the unit and was talking to the bootleggers when someone shot him with an arrow. The incident occurred between 4 to 5 pm.

He was rushed to Lahunipara Community Health Centre and later shifted to Ispat General Hospital here, said Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.