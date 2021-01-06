STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six-year-old Royal Bengal tigress dies in Odisha's Nandankanan

Currently, the zoo has 26 tigers which include eight white and three melanistic tigers.

Published: 06th January 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Six-year-old female Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) Anini.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A six-year-old female Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) Anini died in the Nandankanan Zoological Park while undergoing treatment for anemia on Tuesday. The tigress was ill for nearly a month and had stopped taking food.

Zoo veterinarians said the big cat was kept in isolation for effective treatment for nearly a fortnight and experts from the Centre for Wildlife Health in OUAT were also roped in for its treatment.

“The samples sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, and other labs had found low hemoglobin levels in the tigress,” said a Zoo Veterinary Officer.

Anini and three other cubs were born to RBT Manish and white tigress Sneha in the zoo in 2014. Eight-year-old Manish had died due to fatal and rare blood protozoan disease in September 2018. Currently, the zoo has 26 tigers which include eight white and three melanistic tigers.

