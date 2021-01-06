STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Speed up livelihood work, Odisha Chief Secy tells Collectors

The government is ready to provide financial and technical assistance to the entrepreneurs, he said.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Tuesday directed the district collectors to speed up livelihood activities and implementation of different welfare programmes at grassroots level.

Empasising on agriculture and allied activities, the Chief Secretary during a video conference with Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and collectors said the focus should be on irrigation, horticulture, lift irrigation, dairy farming, housing and road construction works. 

Assuring that funds will not be a constraint, Mohapatra asked the district collectors to submit new project proposals on agriculture and horticulture farming taking into the consideration the viability and availability of manpower. The government is ready to provide financial and technical assistance to the entrepreneurs, he said.“Delivery of services in time and attending to people’s problems is the priority of the government. You should be easily accessible to the people to find solution to their problems,” he said. 

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena directed the collectors to identify the difficulties in implementation of different schemes in their respective districts within 10 days and advise the implementing officials accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Suresh Mohapatra livelihood work
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp