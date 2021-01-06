Speed up livelihood work, Odisha Chief Secy tells Collectors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Tuesday directed the district collectors to speed up livelihood activities and implementation of different welfare programmes at grassroots level.

Empasising on agriculture and allied activities, the Chief Secretary during a video conference with Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and collectors said the focus should be on irrigation, horticulture, lift irrigation, dairy farming, housing and road construction works.

Assuring that funds will not be a constraint, Mohapatra asked the district collectors to submit new project proposals on agriculture and horticulture farming taking into the consideration the viability and availability of manpower. The government is ready to provide financial and technical assistance to the entrepreneurs, he said.“Delivery of services in time and attending to people’s problems is the priority of the government. You should be easily accessible to the people to find solution to their problems,” he said.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena directed the collectors to identify the difficulties in implementation of different schemes in their respective districts within 10 days and advise the implementing officials accordingly.