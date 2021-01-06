University lessons for UTPs in 6 Odisha prisons

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) has set up study centres in six jails to facilitate under-trial prisoners (UTPs) to continue their education during the trial period from this academic session.

The prisons that will have such study centres are Sambalpur Circle Jail, Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack, Jharpada Jail in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur Circle Jail, Balasore jail and Circle Jail Koraput. So far, more than 100 UTPs have already taken admission in different courses.

OSOU registrar Manas Pujari said UTPs are usually forced to discontinue their studies after being lodged in jails. Many qualified inmates, who are capable of completing their studies with a little support, are often found in jails. “Our objective is to provide them an opportunity to study and pursue courses of their interest in jail. We have signed an MoU with the jail authorities for the purpose,” he said.

The UTPs can take up different courses of the university free of cost. Those taking admission will be provided free study materials. Classes will also be arranged in jails with the permission and cooperation of jail authorities. Inmates will be able to appear examinations from the six jails.

“The jail inmates could utilise their time productively by learning something. This will help them in their careers once they are released. The university will also be benefitted through the initiative. OSOU will secure better grades as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) gives weightage when a university offers opportunity to jail inmates to pursue their education,” Pujari added.

Official sources said 15 inmates of Sambalpur Circle jail have taken admission in different courses of OSOU this academic session. Besides, 13 UTPs from Balasore, 15 from Berhampur, 56 from Chowdwar and nine from Koraput Jail have enrolled themselves in various courses of the university. However, OSOU has not received the information about the interested inmates in Jharpada Jail.