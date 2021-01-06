STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Villagers disrupt Arcelor Mittal ‘Bhumi Pujan’

The villagers said residents of villages near the steel plant, acquired by Arcelor Mittal from Essar, were given jobs in different projects.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Site for ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for Arcelor Mittal township at Chakradharpur village.

Site for ‘Bhumi Pujan’ for Arcelor Mittal township at Chakradharpur village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of Chakdradharpur village in Paradeepgarh panchayat on Tuesday disrupted the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ (ground breaking ceremony) for a proposed township, to be constructed by Arcelor Mittal.
The villagers under the banner of Gramya Surakhya Committee alleged they have not been given jobs by Arcelor Mittal, which had taken over Essar Steel’s plant in Paradip in 2019. 

The new management had decided to increase capacity of the plant at Nuagarh panchayat and construct a township for which around eight acre land was acquired in the village. The protestors led by Sankarsan Das said they had given up their land for the project yet nothing has been done for their welfare and development of the area by the company. 

The villagers said residents of villages near the steel plant, acquired by Arcelor Mittal from Essar, were given jobs in different projects. The firm must ensure jobs for them too near the township, they said.
After they were pacified by local sarpanch Mihir Ranjan Sahoo who rushed to the spot, villagers allowed the company’s officials to go ahead with the ground breaking ceremony. Sahoo said a proposal for jobs to families which have given up their land for the township project has already been given to the company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arcelor Mittal Bhumi Pujan Essar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp