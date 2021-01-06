Western dock project: PPT starts bidding process

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Four days after Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a Rs 3000 crore project to enhance capacity of Paradip Port as well as its support infrastructure, the port trust issued a global tender for the ‘deepening and optimisation of inner harbour facilities including development of western dock on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under PPP mode.

The western dock will be built by the selected operator at a cost of Rs 2,392 crore on BOT basis. The project envisages construction of a western dock basin with facility to handle cape size vessels by the selected concessionaire with with 25 MTPA in two phases of 12.50 MTPA each.

The concession period shall be 30 years from the award of concession. Common supporting project infrastructure like breakwater extension and other ancillary works shall be provided by PPT’s concession authorities.